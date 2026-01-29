Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

29.01.2026 15:45:00

3 Rare Earth Stocks to Watch in 2026

Rare-earth stocks are grabbing headlines lately, as China tightens its grip on exports in the midst of the ongoing trade war with the United States. With the spotlight on critical minerals, U.S. policymakers are prioritizing mining, production, and processing to bolster domestic manufacturing.Three stocks to pay close attention to in 2026 are MP Materials (NYSE: MP), The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR). Here's what investors need to know about investing in these up-and-coming mining stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

