Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
29.01.2026 15:45:00
3 Rare Earth Stocks to Watch in 2026
Rare-earth stocks are grabbing headlines lately, as China tightens its grip on exports in the midst of the ongoing trade war with the United States. With the spotlight on critical minerals, U.S. policymakers are prioritizing mining, production, and processing to bolster domestic manufacturing.Three stocks to pay close attention to in 2026 are MP Materials (NYSE: MP), The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR). Here's what investors need to know about investing in these up-and-coming mining stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!