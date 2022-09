3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to say that 2022 has been quite the year for the real estate market. Early on, would-be buyers were in a really tough spot. The housing market sorely lacked inventory, and home prices went through the roof.Over the past few months, though, the available inventory on the market has ticked upward and home prices have started to retreat. But for buyers, the benefits of those shifts have been offset by rising mortgage rates and increasing uncertainty about future borrowing costs in light of additional planned rate hikes on the part of the Federal Reserve.Whether you're a real estate investor or an everyday person hoping to buy a home, it's important to know what to expect from the housing market during the latter part of 2022. Here's what we could be in for during the year's final quarter.Continue reading