3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The real estate market in the United States has been decidedly unpredictable for the past couple of years. Many investors and industry analysts (myself included) thought that home prices would trend downward at the onset of the pandemic -- and the exact opposite happened.Home prices spiked, with gains of more than 20% in 2021 alone. Mortgage rates have increased more sharply in 2022 than ever before. And there is a historically low number of homes currently for sale in the United States.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading