3 Real Estate Market Predictions for This Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

April is shaping up to be an interesting month from a real estate perspective. Historically, home listings have tended to peak during the spring season, which we're now officially in the midst of.That said, today's housing market isn't like others we've seen before. The pandemic caused a major pullback on sellers' part, and that's resulted in a glaring lack of inventory that's plaguing buyers to this day.Whether you're interested in buying a home to live in yourself or you're a real estate investor on the hunt for income properties, it's important to know what to expect from the housing market in the near term. And while we don't have access to a crystal ball (though wouldn't that be nice?), here's what we may see out of the market as April rolls along.Continue reading