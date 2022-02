3 Real Estate Predictions for the Month of February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to say that 2021 was an interesting year for real estate , and 2022 is shaping up to be similar. Now in the absence of a crystal ball, it's impossible to say what's in store for the housing market in February, but here are a few predictions based on recent trends.Mortgage rates sat at higher levels during January 2022 than they did at any point in 2021. And based on that upward trajectory, there's reason to believe that rates will continue to rise in February, albeit perhaps at a slower pace than January.A big reason we can continue to anticipate rate hikes is that the Federal Reserve has plans to raise its interest rates. And while the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates (or any consumer interest rates, for that matter), its actions can influence them. Furthermore, rates were sitting at extremely low levels from mid-2020 through the start of 2022. And so frankly, we've been due for an uptick.Continue reading