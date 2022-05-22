|
22.05.2022 13:15:00
3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Turning $200,000 into $1 million by 2030 would be quite the feat. To make it simple, let's call that 7.5 years. That would mean pulling off a 24% return every single year. It's close to impossible to do that with normal growth stocks, much less real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are traditionally structured to produce income, not growth.The three REITs we'll discuss today, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), each have unique macro tailwinds that could launch their stock up significantly over the next 7.5 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!