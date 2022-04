3 Really Good Reasons to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're interested in investing in real estate , there are different sectors you can look at. Industrial real estate is huge right now, for example, due to an uptick in digital sales fueled by the pandemic. And in the coming years, as the world goes increasingly digital, data center demand could soar.But if you're looking for a solid real estate investment, it pays to look at healthcare REITs, or real estate investment trusts. Here are a few reasons why.Americans are living longer these days, which means seniors will soon start to make up a larger portion of the population. According to the Urban Institute, the number of Americans aged 65 and older will more than double over the next four decades, reaching 80 million in 2040. And while many older Americans prefer to age in place, that's not always feasible.Continue reading