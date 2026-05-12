MercadoLibre Aktie

MercadoLibre für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023

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12.05.2026 13:45:00

3 Reason to Buy MercadoLibre Stock Right Now

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock got crushed over the past few months. It's been an incredible market beater over the past few years, but its past two earnings reports haven't made the market happy. Profitability showed declines, and management explained that pressure is coming from investments that will pay off in the long term, as well as from seasonality and growth in the credit business.Is this an opportunity to buy the stock on the dip? I say yes. Here are three reasons to buy it right now.Long-term investors should keep the big picture in mind. MercadoLibre is growing rapidly in an underpenetrated e-commerce market, and as the dominant player in the region, it's driving online adoption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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