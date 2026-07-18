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18.07.2026 23:36:00
3 Reasons a Phased Retirement Is Smarter Than Going All-In
A lot of people go from working full-time to suddenly not working at all. That doesn't mean they rush into retirement rather than plan for it. Rather, it means they set a retirement date, give notice, work full-time up until that point, and then stop. Just like that.If that's your plan, you may want to rethink it. You may find that a phased retirement actually works better for you. Here are three benefits of easing your way into retirement by working part-time rather than going from a full-time work schedule to not working at all.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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