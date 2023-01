3 Reasons Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is a Buy for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chip stocks have fallen deeply out of favor over the past year or so partly on news that semiconductor industry revenue is expected to decline this year after an extended growth period in recent years. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index plunged 27% over the last 12 months, trailing the S&P 500 index decline of 14.8%. Weak near-term prospects for the industry only reinforce the investment case for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). AMD is continuing to grow much faster than the chip industry, and the best thing is that the stock trades at a relatively low valuation that sets up attractive returns for patient investors.Here are three reasons AMD is a great stock to buy for 2023 and beyond.Continue reading