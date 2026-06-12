Airbnb Aktie

Airbnb für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010

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12.06.2026 11:37:00

3 Reasons Airbnb Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy in June

Better internet connectivity and smartphone technology laid the foundation for the launch of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). This company has been a notable success story of the mobile era. In less than two decades, it has become a dominant force in the travel industry.For the business, the rise has been impressive. But its investors haven't profited lately. Over the past five years, shares have fallen by 11% (as of June 10). While the stock's movements have been choppy, Airbnb has basically traded sideways for years.Knowing this backdrop might make it a challenge to be bullish about the stock. But long-term investors may recognize this as an opportunity to own a piece of a successful business with a bright future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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