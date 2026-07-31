Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
31.07.2026 05:00:00
3 Reasons Alphabet Is the Most Underrated "Magnificent Seven" Stock
The Magnificent Seven are the most scrutinized stocks on the market, so calling any of them underrated feels strange. Yet Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) fits the description. Even after posting 24% revenue growth and blistering cloud numbers, the market keeps treating it like a threatened ad company rather than the artificial intelligence powerhouse it has become. Here are three reasons it is the most underrated of the group.Image source: Getty Images.Start with the disconnect. Alphabet trades at roughly 17 times forward earnings, the lowest valuation in the entire Magnificent Seven, despite growing faster than most of them. In its most recent quarter, revenue climbed 24% to nearly $120 billion, operating income rose 30%, and Google Cloud revenue exploded 82%. It has also been the only member of the group to beat the market this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Google Earth AI tool pulled after spate of fake satellite images (Financial Times)
|
31.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)