Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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25.05.2026 18:07:00

3 Reasons Amazon Is the Best Growth Stock to Buy in May

Despite being just a few upticks away from topping $3 trillion in market cap for the first time, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) still has a long runway for growth. The company that started out three decades ago billing itself as Earth's Biggest Bookstore has somehow overachieved with that goal.Amazon is a consumer, tech, and consumer tech company. There's a good chance you've been a recent customer. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. I'm going to give you three reasons Amazon could be the best growth stock to buy this month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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