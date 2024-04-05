|
05.04.2024 13:27:00
3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar in 2024
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a great first quarter of the year, with the stock rising around 20%. But I think that's just the beginning. Amazon has a lot going for it, making it a great buy even after its recent run.I've compiled three reasons why it is still a good buy. If you have some interest in the stock, I think these are good points to keep in mind when buying -- or at least holding the shares you've already purchased.While revenue growth excites investors for some time, they also want to see profits at the end of the day. But profits are limited by one major factor: gross margin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
