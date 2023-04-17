|
17.04.2023 12:00:00
3 Reasons Andy Jassy's Shareholder Letter Is Propelling Amazon Stock Higher
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was outpacing the market on Thursday and Friday of last week, following the release of CEO Andy Jassy's shareholder letter Thursday morning.Amazon's stock still sits 45% below its all-time highs, hounded by a number of concerns, from the profitability of its retail business, to a slowdown in Amazon Web Services, to whether it will be left behind by emerging generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT. In the letter, Jassy took direct aim at these concerns and gave specifics as to how Amazon doesn't just intend to allay those fears, but be very successful on each of those fronts. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
