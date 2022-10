3 Reasons Apple Is a Warren Buffett Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's investing prowess has become legendary. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) started buying stocks as a child and has built a net worth of more than $90 billion. Hence, while you always have to do your own homework, it's not a bad idea to start with popular shares owned by his company.And its top holding remains Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), valued at over $125 billion as of June 30. Berkshire remains one of Apple's largest shareholders, with a 5.6% stake at the start of the year. Let's delve into what attracts Buffett to Apple's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading