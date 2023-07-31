|
31.07.2023 11:21:00
3 Reasons Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks May Be In for a Rough 2024
In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are, once again, in full control on Wall Street. Although the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average has generated a modest 7% year-to-date return, through the closing bell on July 28, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have been practically unstoppable. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed out July 28 with scorching-hot year-to-date gains of 19.3% and 36.8%, respectively.While a number of factors have played a role in the outperformance of the innovation-fueled Nasdaq, such as recessionary fears melting away, perhaps the most-prominent reason the Nasdaq is on fire is the exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!