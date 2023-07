3 Reasons Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks May Be In for a Rough 2024

In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are, once again, in full control on Wall Street. Although the 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average has generated a modest 7% year-to-date return, through the closing bell on July 28, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have been practically unstoppable. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed out July 28 with scorching-hot year-to-date gains of 19.3% and 36.8%, respectively.While a number of factors have played a role in the outperformance of the innovation-fueled Nasdaq , such as recessionary fears melting away, perhaps the most-prominent reason the Nasdaq is on fire is the exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel