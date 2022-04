3 Reasons Atlassian Could Continue to Dominate a $29 Billion Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have been hit hard in 2022, and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) is no exception. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen about 13.7% year to date, but Atlassian stock is down about 30% over the same period. This fall, however, has not been because Atlassian hasn't performed well this year. The company has seen success and is gaining steam in the work management software industry. Atlassian is one of the top dogs in a market estimated to be worth nearly $29 billion a year.That leadership advantage isn't the only reason that Atlassian is poised to capitalize on this huge opportunity. Here are three reasons why Atlassian has what it takes to continue dominating its market.Continue reading