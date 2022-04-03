3 Reasons Bank of America Can Still Perform Well in a Difficult Bond Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While banks tend to perform well in a rising-rate environment, some odd movements in the bond market have hurt bank stocks this year and sent shares of many down from the record highs they reached in late 2021 and at the very beginning of 2022.The yield curve, which displays the interest rates of U.S. Treasury bills of varying maturities, has gone from a steeply rising slope to a much flatter shape. Some parts of the yield curve have even inverted, meaning shorter-term yields are high than longer maturities. This has made some investors wary of the banking sector.Banks benefit from a steep curve, in which longer-term T-bills pay out more interest than shorter-term T-bills. That's because banks are known for borrowing money in the short term and lending it out over the long term, so when the curve steepens, their margins expand. But when the curve flattens or inverts, shorter-term U.S. T-bills start paying similar or more yield than longer-term T-bills, which can then hurt bank margins.Continue reading