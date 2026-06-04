Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
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04.06.2026 16:01:00
3 Reasons Brookfield Corporation Could Be a Top Financial Stock for the Next Decade
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has arguably been one of the best financial stocks over the past 30 years. The global investment firm has delivered a 19% annualized total return over the last three decades, crushing the S&P 500's 11% annualized total return. Brookfield has achieved robust returns by evolving its business and continuing to innovate. The alternative investment giant believes the best is yet to come. Here are three reasons why it could be the top financial stock to buy and hold for the next decade.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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