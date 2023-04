3 Reasons Buying Airbnb Stock Could Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Up by a whopping 42% year to date, Airbnb 's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock has hit the ground running in 2023. And despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company's disruptive business model could continue to create long-term value for investors. Let's explore three reasons why the bull run might just be getting started. We are in one of the most complicated economic situations in decades. Inflation and interest rates remain high, and previously buoyant industries like tech and banking are beginning to show signs of stress. With the Federal Reserve expecting a recession to occur later this year, there is a real possibility that the economic uncertainty might eventually spread to the hospitality industry where Airbnb operates. But unlike traditional hospitality companies (think hotels and resorts), Airbnb's unique business model may give it some protection in a potential downturn. Founded in 2008, the company was born during the last big financial crisis, when homeowners were incentivized to list spare rooms to supplement their incomes. Airbnb's chief strategy officer, Nate Blecharczyk, believes similar dynamics could play out in the future. Continue reading