|
09.05.2024 16:15:00
3 Reasons Cathie Wood Is Buying Reddit Stock Now
It didn't take long for Ark Invest co-founder CEO Cathie Wood to grab a piece of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT). She initiated a position in the popular online discussion forum on March 21, the day it went public. She waited until Wednesday, nearly seven weeks later, to add to that stake.Coming back for more Reddit is significant. It could also be one of the smart moves Wood will have to make to get her aggressive growth funds back on a winning streak. Let's dive into some of the reasons why Ark Invest is buying into the fast-growing social platform now.There was no shortage of excitement when Reddit went public two months ago. Although underwriters priced the shares at $34, the stock opened at $47, closing just above $50 on its first day of trading. Reddit peaked at $74.90 on its fourth day on the market, but the shares are back to roughly where they were at the close on March 21.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!