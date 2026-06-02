NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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02.06.2026 15:57:00
3 Reasons Cathie Wood's Buying Nvidia Stock This Week
One of the most widely followed aggressive growth fund managers kicked off this week with a hankering for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Cathie Wood -- founder and CEO at Ark Invest -- only added to two existing positions across her high-octane ETFs on Monday. Nvidia was one of those two purchases.It wasn't just a nibble. Ark Invest purchased shares of the world's most valuable company in all five of its largest ETFs. This is the first time in almost two weeks that Wood has increased her stake in Nvidia. Let's take a closer look at some of the potential reasons for Monday's move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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