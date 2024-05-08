08.05.2024 17:45:00

3 Reasons Crocs Beat Your Favorite Stock This Earnings Season

One of this week's early winners is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). The maker of footwear that's easier on the feet than it is on the eyes jumped 8% higher on Tuesday after posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter.It seems Crocs doesn't get the respect it deserves as an investment. Its distinctive yet fashionably polarizing clogs are often the butt of a joke, but its investors seem to be laughing all the way to the bank. The stock is a six-bagger over the past five years, including a 46% surge so far in 2024. Let's take a closer look at why Crocs is taking off after this week's financial update.Revenue rose 7% to $939 million during the first three months of this year. This may not seem like an applause-worthy showing, but it's worth noting where Crocs' head was at back in February. Crocs was targeting top-line results between a decline of 1.5% and an uptick of 0.5% for the first quarter. It was a beat of 750 basis points over the midpoint of its guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

