17.07.2022 20:15:00
3 Reasons CrowdStrike Stock Is Still a Great Buy in 2022
Even though cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been notching tremendous revenue growth, it is currently unprofitable and that's been a strike against it with investors, especially as interest rates rise. Many analysts don't expect CrowdStrike to turn profitable until 2025 and you might be wondering if the stock is a buy now. Here are three reasons CrowdStrike is still a great buy.Continue reading
