30.11.2022 14:30:00
3 Reasons December Could Be a Huge Month for Disney Stock
Despite rumors that it might happen, the investing world was still taken by surprise when Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted last week and Bob Iger was reinstated in the top role. After the company's underwhelming fourth-quarter earnings report, with sales and earnings per share coming in below Wall Street's expectations, the board announced the surprise move.Investors cheered the announcement, and Disney stock jumped on the news. The stock is down 36% this year, even with the jump, well below the S&P 500's 16% decline in 2022, and investors see this as a necessary action to breathe some fresh air into the company -- even though you could say it's more recycled than fresh. With several other important developments set to take place in the coming month, December could be a huge time for Disney stock. Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time, with nearly $3 billion in total ticket sales. That includes a recent re-release in theaters to get viewers ready for the next installment of the film based on computer-generated imagery. It was originally released in 2009 through Disney's 20th Century Studios, and fans have had to wait more than a decade to see what happens next.Continue reading
