3 Reasons Dell's Good News Is Even Better News for Super Micro Computer

The artificial-intelligence revolution is in full swing, not only lighting a fire under the stocks of leading chipmakers like Nvidia, but also less well-regarded "commoditized" server-makers such as Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and its "boring," "old tech" rival, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).Of course, there was certainly nothing "boring" about Dell's 32% gain on Friday, March 1, to new all-time highs, following its fourth-quarter earnings report. No surprise: AI servers are leading the way, as management guided to 5% growth in the coming fiscal year, with 15% growth in the company's infrastructure segment, which covers data center servers, storage, and services.But Dell's projections and commentary seemed to be an even bigger plus for up-and-coming rival and AI darling Super Micro Computer, for several key reasons.