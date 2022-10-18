|
18.10.2022 14:20:00
3 Reasons Delta Air Lines Stock Looks Like a Steal
Business is booming again for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in 2022, marking a welcome change from the previous two years. However, investors seem more focused on threats like high inflation, soaring interest rates, and the slowing global economy. Delta stock trades for around half its pre-pandemic price.Delta Air Lines shares probably won't stay down in the dumps for very long, though. Delta's recent third-quarter earnings report highlighted three reasons why the stock is likely to come roaring back over the next two years or so.Over the past decade, Delta Air Lines has built a reputation for better reliability and customer service than its biggest rivals. That enabled it to establish a premium position in the U.S. airline industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
