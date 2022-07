3 Reasons Disney+ Could Soon Overtake Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) launched Disney+ in 2019, targeting a global subscriber base of 60 million to 90 million by 2024. That goal was soon revised upward as sign-ups took off at a rapid clip. At last count, Disney+ and Hotstar (its India subsidiary) have almost 138 million streaming customers combined.The figure is still far behind Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which has roughly 220 million customers, making it the most popular streaming service in the world. But that position is far from secure as Netflix faces many headwinds, including a decline in subscriber numbers. Many expect Disney+ to take Netflix's crown in the next few years -- and there are growing signs it could happen even sooner.Image source: Getty Images.