15.04.2024 13:30:00
3 Reasons Disney Investors Don't Have to Worry About Epic Universe
There's something shiny and new coming soon to the neighborhood of Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) market-leading theme park resort in Florida: Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios will be opening Epic Universe next year. The new gated attraction is generating plenty of buzz, loaded with rich intellectual properties and bar-raising thrill rides and family experiences.Should Disney be worried about its top rival's reinvigorated ambitions? The Wall Street Journal took a critical look at the challenge that the House of Mouse is facing in light of the coming of Epic Universe. There's no denying that Comcast's new theme park will turn heads in 2025. It looks incredible. But let's go over some of the reasons Disney and its shareholders don't need to worry.The narrative in the Journal article argues that folks coming to Orlando will divert a day or two that would've been spent at a Disney theme park to check out Epic Universe. Missing from the forecast is that more people will opt to travel to Central Florida in 2025 and beyond to check out Comcast's new park and, while there, also spend time at rival attractions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
