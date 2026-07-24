Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
24.07.2026 17:18:50
3 Reasons Disney Stock Can Bounce Back in the Second Half
The past few years have been great for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but not necessarily its shareholders. Despite delivering five consecutive fiscal years of growing revenue -- on widening adjusted net margins in each of the last four -- the stock has lost nearly half of its value in that time.Even the past year of modestly accelerating revenue growth, box office domination, and skeptics-defying gains at its theme parks hasn't translated to a winning stock chart. Disney shares have fallen 20% over the past 12 months.The bears may have momentum, but it might not be that way for long. Let's delve into three bearish knocks on Disney, and how the company is better positioned than you might think to bounce back on all fronts. Sit back, pass the popcorn, and let's roll.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
|
24.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26