|
13.05.2024 16:30:00
3 Reasons Disney Stock Can Stay Hot This Summer
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) slumped after the media giant posted mixed financial results last week, but investors can't be feeling too bad. The stock is still beating the market, something that Disney hasn't done since 2020.A big reason for the stock's post-earnings retreat is that it warned of some potential softness in the current reporting period, the fiscal third quarter that straddles the end of springtime and the start of summer for Disney. It expects to recover by the end of fiscal 2024, but this doesn't mean that shareholders need to worry. Let's go over some of the reasons why Disney stock can stay hot even as the temperatures start to heat up in the coming months.A big knock on Disney's performance for the 2023 calendar year is that it was a serial disappointment at the box office. It was the first year since 2015 that its theatrical release slate wasn't the highest-grossing collection of movies in theaters. Disney was off to a rough start in 2024 -- by design -- but the pipeline is finally starting to flow again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen behauptet - Disney knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
07.05.24
|Disney-Aktie bricht ein: Enttäuschendere Bilanz als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Walt Disney präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|97,99
|-0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.