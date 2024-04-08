|
08.04.2024 16:16:00
3 Reasons Dividend Investors Should Love Tractor Supply Stock
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently reminded investors of one of the reasons why it's a great long-term investment for income investors. In February, the rural lifestyle retailer announced it was raising its dividend, marking its 15th year in a row of dividend increases and putting the dividend far higher than it was just a few years ago.Though the stock has risen sharply in 2024, shares arguably continue to look attractive for investors looking for growing dividend payments over the long haul.Here are three reasons investors looking for income may want to consider betting on Tractor Supply stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
