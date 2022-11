3 Reasons Dollar Tree Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 down 17% year to date, 2022 hasn't been kind to stock market investors. But not every company has been hurt by the bear market. Discount retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) has seen its share price jump 17% in the same period. Let's discuss three reasons why it can continue outperforming.According to a Bloomberg survey of economists in October, 60% believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession within 12 months. An economic downturn could be catastrophic for many retail companies because less consumer spending means fewer sales and profits. Dollar Tree bucks the trend. As a dollar store, its business model focuses on getting prices as low as possible. It pulls off its strategy through a no-frills shopping experience, low labor costs, and by locating its stores in underserved (mainly rural) communities where space and labor are cheaper. Continue reading