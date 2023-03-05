05.03.2023 13:35:00

3 Reasons Dollar Tree's Q4 Was Better Than It Seems

Dollar Tree's (NASDAQ: DLTR) latest earnings report was a mixed bag. The company topped last quarter's sales and earnings estimates, but guidance for the current fiscal year isn't exactly thrilling. The discount retailer says continued inflation could bite into profits, and this might well be exactly what's in store.On the other hand, Dollar Tree could also be understating just how much revenue and earnings growth is actually in the cards this year and next. A handful of things that are quietly working in shareholders' favor weren't boldly highlighted in the company's Q4 report or during the quarterly earnings call.Here's a closer look at three of the more important tailwinds.Continue reading
