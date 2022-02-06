|
3 Reasons Duolingo Is a Screaming Buy on the Dip
Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) have fallen by more than half since the stock peaked last fall. If you've been watching it slide, you'll be glad to know the company's foreign language learning app is a lot more successful than its stock performance suggests. Shares of Duolingo may have risen a little too quickly last year, but there are still plenty of reasons this stock has multibagger potential for patient investors. Here are three of the most important ones.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
