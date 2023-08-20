|
20.08.2023 11:11:00
3 Reasons Enphase Stock, Down 62%, Is a Buy Now
Anyone who's followed the solar industry for the past dozen years can tell you that it's seen both massive global growth, and that winning stocks in the sector have been few and far between. One of the few long-term winners is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with shares up 1,920% over the past decade. How good is that? It's turned a $1,000 investment into $20,000, almost nine times better than the S&P 500 over the same period.That's fantastic if you've owned shares for a decade. But if you bought at the recent peak, you've seen your investment fall 61% in value. Whether you bought at that peak, have held for many years, or are thinking about buying Enphase stock, I have good news: There are very good reasons to buy shares now, and hold for years to come. Keep reading for a closer look at three reasons why it's a buy now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
