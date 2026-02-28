Exelixis Aktie
WKN: 936718 / ISIN: US30161Q1040
|
28.02.2026 10:37:00
3 Reasons Exelixis Stock Could Deliver Market‑Beating Returns Over the Next Decade
Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) is a relatively small biotech company with big dreams -- to become, as its executives said at a presentation in December, a "top five solid tumor oncology company."The company has a blockbuster drug that's funding its pipeline efforts. Its shares are up more than 20% over the past year and up more than 97% over the past five years.There are plenty of reasons why the stock could continue to deliver market-beating returns, the biggest being a growing pipeline that will soon diversify its oncology treatment offerings. Here are three.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!