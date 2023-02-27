|
27.02.2023 14:30:00
3 Reasons Ferrari Stock Is a Buy Now
You wouldn't know the automotive industry had a bumpy year with rising interest rates and supply chain issues by looking at Ferrari's (NYSE: RACE) full-year results. The luxury supercar manufacturer turned in a record 2022 with growing demand and an order book that paves the way for an even stronger 2023. Shipments, net revenue, and EBITDA all grew by double-digit percentages compared to the prior year.Here are three reasons Ferrari should continue to be one of the most attractive automotive stocks even as the industry rapidly evolves.Ironically, because Ferrari focuses on exclusivity and an ultra-luxury niche market, the automaker is one of the few that could adapt more slowly to a changing automotive industry that's gearing up for a future of electric vehicles (EVs).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ferrari N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferrari N.V.
|248,60
|1,89%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,10
|0,83%