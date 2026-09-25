3 Reasons for Carnival Investors to Worry About Next Week

This is the time of year when the typically inviting waters of the Caribbean are at their roughest. The last couple of months of the hurricane season, paired with the arrival of even mild cold fronts, can make things pretty choppy on the high seas.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) investors are already bracing for impact. The largest cruise line operator -- by revenue and passenger volume -- has a critical financial update next week. Carnival shareholders will want to pay attention. If you own a piece of smaller rivals Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), or even luxury river cruise leader Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK), you will also want to stay close. Let's take a look at the things that could weigh on the cruise line market next week.

Continue reading