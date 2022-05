3 Reasons for Long-Term Investors to Love Salesforce

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you ask sales personnel which tool they use most at work, a likely answer could be Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). There is a reason that the company uses the ticker symbol CRM to represent itself on the public market -- Salesforce is the clear leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software.With a growing market share, while the stock price declined during a tumultuous market downturn, there are three good reasons for long-term investors to embrace the company's stock.The company's product portfolio includes Salesforce CRM, Slack, Tableau, and Mulesoft, each providing cloud offerings that allow its customers to benefit from a 360-degree view of customer data. As mentioned, Salesforce is the market share leader in CRM systems. The company controlled 23.9% of the market in 2021, more than its four largest competitors -- SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and Adobe -- combined. That reflects a huge one-year jump from the 19.5% in 2020 and continues a three-year upward trend from 16.8% in 2018.