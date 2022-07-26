3 Reasons Gen Z Investors Should Be Bullish When the Market Isn't

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're unfamiliar with the term, a bear market occurs when stock market indices fall by 20% or more from their most recent high for a prolonged period of time. With the S&P 500 dipping as low as 21% down from last year's high over the past several weeks, we are officially in a bear market. Such a downturn can feel stomach-churning for even the most seasoned of investors; nobody wants to feel like the market is consuming their money. This feeling is compounded (if you'll excuse the pun) by some of the worst inflation seen in decades, pinching peoples' existing savings and making it harder to afford basic living expenses. Despite the queasiness that the market downturn might cause in younger investors and the difficulty that rising inflation poses to having excess money to invest, Gen Z is in a truly unique position to capitalize on the market downturn. For any Zoomer with some extra cash to drop on anything that isn't housing or essential living expenses, the market is an excellent way to increase future wealth and provide for yourself in the long term. Continue reading