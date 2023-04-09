|
3 Reasons General Motors Stock Is a Buy Now
A little over a decade ago, General Motors (NYSE: GM) had just emerged from bankruptcy and was far from a top automotive stock to buy.It restructured its business because it was making cars people didn't want, it was slow to innovate because of its size and overburdening bureaucracy, and it wasn't ready to adapt for the future -- and the financial crisis, and large losses from GM Financial, sealed its fate.Fast forward to 2023, and the company has turned all of those weaknesses into strengths, and it might just be a top automotive stock to buy for the following reasons.Continue reading
