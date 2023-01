3 Reasons Home Depot Can Be a Market-Beating Stock in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, shares of home-improvement giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) fell 24%. It hadn't done that badly since 2007, when shares fell about 33% in the midst of the financial crisis. If you bought shares afterward, at the start of 2008, you would be up more than 1,000% right now. That's not to say the stock will go up by another 1,000% over the next 15 years, but it serves as a reminder that even a good business can see its shares go down along with a bear market, even though its operations are solid. And last year's beatdown can set up Home Depot for a much better performance in 2023. Here are three reasons why I think the stock could outperform the market this year.Home Depot has an advantage over other retailers in that customers go to its stores not just for products but for advice. It has built up a reputation as being a top brand in home repair. So while you can buy lightbulbs online from the cheapest site, you might still end up doing so at Home Depot, because while there you can get advice on how to best tackle a home renovation project -- if not from staff, then from other, like-minded customers.Continue reading