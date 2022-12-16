|
16.12.2022 11:20:00
3 Reasons I Don't Love Roku Quite As Much as Wall Street Does
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. A slowdown of the connected television (CTV) ad business paired with more competing devices is taking a toll, with no apparent end in sight.And yet, Wall Street remains relatively unfazed. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. These professionals also rate the stock a bit better than a hold despite recent red flags.I get it. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.Continue reading
