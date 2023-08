3 Reasons I Hope to Keep Working in Retirement

A lot of people I know are already looking forward to retirement despite only being in their late 30s to late 40s. And if I'm being honest, I don't really spend a ton of time thinking about retirement. Maybe it's because I'm too busy focusing on meeting deadlines at work, running my household, and getting my kids off to school on time.But one aspect of retirement that I have thought a lot about is work. In fact, I already know that working in retirement I want to do on a partial basis. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel