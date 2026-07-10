Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
11.07.2026 00:02:00
3 Reasons I Think Meta Platforms is a Screaming Buy Right Now
It's been a tough year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shareholders. The social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has lagged the broader market, with the stock down 9% over the past year (as of market close on Thursday), compared to 21% gains for the S&P 500.The biggest headwind has been fears about Meta's significant AI-related spending, as investors fear the costs will squeeze the company's profits and ultimately outweigh the benefits.However, I believe the sell-off has gone too far. Numerous catalysts could send Meta stock soaring over the past year, and I don't think investors have been keeping track. Let's look at these drivers and why I think Meta Platforms is a screaming buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26