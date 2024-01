3 Reasons I Wish I Had a Health Savings Account in 2024

High-deductible health insurance plans aren't something most people see as desirable, but they have one key benefit that low-deductible plans don't: the opportunity to contribute to a health savings account (HSA). It's not an option I have this year, but I wish I did so I could take advantage of the following three benefits.The money you put into an HSA reduces your taxable income for the year, just like contributions to traditional IRAs or 401(k)s. This saves you money at tax time. It could even be enough to drop some people into a lower tax bracket, depending on their income and how much they contribute to an HSA this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel