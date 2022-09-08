Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
3 Reasons I Wouldn't Buy Walmart Stock Today

Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and its peers have been struggling with excess inventory, rising costs, and supply chain issues this year. The good news is the company is coming off a strong quarter where it beat expectations for both earnings and revenue. It posted solid comparable sales growth, and e-commerce sales were also up.But despite the positive news, this still isn't a stock I would buy today. Here are three main reasons why.One of the big problems with Walmart is that the company's margins are really low -- often in single-digit percentages. This isn't normally a problem, as the low-cost retailer often competes on price. However, this may be especially problematic this year with rising costs still plaguing the industry, as there could be headwinds ahead for the business that further shrink its bottom line. Even earning a 4% profit margin is an achievement for the business.Continue reading
