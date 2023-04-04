|
04.04.2023 16:15:00
3 Reasons I'm Bullish On Lindblad Expeditions Stock
After impressive results last year, Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is now looking to take further advantage of pent-up demand for adventure travel. Lindblad CEO Dolf Berle expects 2023 to be a record year for both revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Based on Lindblad's recent track record and outlook, here's why I'm bullish on this cruise line stock.Best known for carrying travelers to remote and rugged parts of the world via cruise ships, Lindblad Expeditions also owns and operates a growing portfolio of land-based adventure companies. Over the past seven years, Lindblad has balanced its ocean journeys with adventures on land. During the company's Q4 earnings call in late February, Berle recounted:Starting with the acquisition of Natural Habitat in 2016 and more recently with the purchase of Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling and Classic Journeys over the last two years, we've been building a platform company, centered around best-in-class adventure travel companies.Continue reading
